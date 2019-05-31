Roger Federer's 400th Grand Slam match was a confident 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) win over Casper Ruud, a player whose father was in the draw when the 20-time major champion made his French Open debut in 1999.

Federer became the first man or woman to reach the four-century mark, and improved his career record at the biggest tournaments to 345-55.

Wearing an image of the Eiffel Tower on his sneakers, Federer showed the fans in Paris his full arsenal of shots in the concluding tiebreaker.

There was a swinging forehand volley winner, a difficult low volley to set up an easy put-away, one of his trademark forehand passing shots, a volley winner to save a set point and a sharply angled overhead smash to end it.

Federer, returning to Roland Garros after a four-year absence, will face either Nicolas Mahut or Leonardo Mayer for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadal dropped a rare set against David Goffin before getting back on track for a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory to reach the fourth round at the French Open.

Nadal had won all eight sets that he and Goffin had played on clay — including the opening two on Friday — before dropping the third.

When Nadal won a record-extending 11th French Open title last year, the only set he lost came against Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals.

Nadal will next play Juan Ignacio Londero or French wild card Corentin Moutet.