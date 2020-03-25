Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced a donation of one million Swiss Francs ($1.46M CAD) with his wife, Mirka, on Wednesday to help families in Switzerland during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start," Federer wrote in statement posted on Twitter. "We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthv!"

Federer, 38, is currently recovering knee surgery which he underwent on Feb. 20. The 2009 French Open champion was initially ruled out of the major for this year with a four-month timeline for a return, but could potentially play with the tournament pushed back to September.

Federer is currently the fourth-ranked tennis player in the world.