Roger Federer has gotten his groove back. The No. 3 seed cruised through his second straight easy victory at the U.S. Open, beating David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 to move into the his 13th quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

Federer, who dropped the first set in each of his first two matches, hasn't dropped a set since. He thoroughly dominated the No. 15 Goffin in 1 hour, 19 minutes, blasting 35 winners to just eight for his opponent and serving up 10 aces. Federer closed out the match after a 20-stroke rally with an emphatic backhand winner down the line.

The five-time U.S. Open champion continues his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam tournament title against the winner of the match currently underway between Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.