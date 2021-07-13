'None of us will stop': Djokovic on tying 'legends' Federer, Nadal at 20 Grand Slam titles

Roger Federer announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics because of a setback with his injured knee.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!" Federer write on Twitter.

After four wins to begin the tournament, Federer was beaten in straight sets by 14th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz to end his Wimbledon run. Novak Djokovic went on to win, capturing his 20th Grand Slam title to tie Federer and Rafael Nadal to match the all-time men's singles record.

