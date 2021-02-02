TORONTO — Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.

The Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000 stop on the ATP Tour that runs concurrently with a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, will now be known as the National Bank Open.

Financial terms of the partnership weren't released.

The men's tournament is scheduled for Aug. 7-15 in Toronto. The women's tournament is set for Aug. 6-15 in Montreal.

Rogers will continue as a presenting sponsor, the federation said Tuesday on a video conference call.

National Bank had been a presenting sponsor of the Montreal event since 2005 and the Toronto event since 2010.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.