{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mls
  • mlb

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Semifinal - Leg 2: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

    Thu 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Premier League: Brighton vs Manchester United

    Fri 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title