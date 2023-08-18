Canada forward Viens signs with Roma
Julia Grosso is about to get some company in Serie A.
Italian champions Roma announced the signing of Canada forward Evelyne Viens on Friday.
The 26-year-old L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que. native signs from Swedish side Kristianstad.
Viens will wear the No. 7 shirt.
"I am really excited to join AS Roma,” Viens said in a statement. “It is a club with high expectations and I am honored to be part of such a great club. I cannot wait to step on the field wearing AS Roma colors and I want to help the team to win trophies."
Internationally, Viens has been capped 21 times by Canada, scoring four goals. She was a member of the squad at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
Viens becomes the first ever Canadian to play for Roma and the second CanWNT player in Italy alongside Juventus's Grosso.