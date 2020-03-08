13m ago
Josi fined $5K for cross-checking Perry
Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Corey Perry of the Dallas Stars on Saturday, NHL Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Predators 1, Stars 0
The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Nashville went on to win the game by a score of 1-0. Josi recorded two shots on goal in 24:10 of ice time.
The 29-year-old defenceman has 16 goals and 47 assists in 68 games so far this season.