Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Corey Perry of the Dallas Stars on Saturday, NHL Player Safety announced.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Nashville went on to win the game by a score of 1-0. Josi recorded two shots on goal in 24:10 of ice time.

The 29-year-old defenceman has 16 goals and 47 assists in 68 games so far this season.