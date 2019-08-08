Inter Milan has completed the signing of forward Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The Serie A club, which is coached by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, confirmed the deal with a video on its Twitter account.

Wearing an Inter jersey, Lukaku says: "Inter is not for everyone, that's why I'm here."

"Not for everyone" is Inter's new international media campaign.

No financial details were disclosed but Italian media reports Inter have paid United around 65 million euros ($73 million) plus 13 million ($15 million) in add-ons for the 26-year-old Lukaku.