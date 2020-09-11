Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was helped off the field and removed from the game after fouling a pitch off his foot during Friday night's matchup with the Washington Nationals.

Erick Fedde threw the young outfielder a fastball down and in which he fouled straight off the inside of his left foot. Acuna did not seem able to put weight on his foot while being helped off the field.

In 31 games this season, the 22-year-old is hitting .286 with 11 home runs and 22 runs batted in. Last season, he hit 41 home runs and stole a league-high 37 bases.

Atlanta will continue their series with the Nationals in D.C. on Saturday.