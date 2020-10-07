Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. wrote on Instagram that he is apologizing to "absolutely NOBODY" following a minor dustup with the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday.

Acuna led off the bottom of the first inning with a long home run to right and walked slowly up the first base line while looking toward the Braves' dugout and flipping his bat. The next time up, Marlins starter Sandy Alcantera drilled Acuna in the left hip, prompting the umpiring crew to issue a warning to each team.

"They have to hit me, because they don't get me out," the Braves outfielder tweeted after the game, which Atlanta went on to win 9-5.

They have to hit me , because they don’t get me out 🤫🤫🤫 — Ronald Acuna Jr (@ronaldacunajr24) October 6, 2020

Acuna has been plunked six times by the Marlins during his young career, while no other team has hit him more than twice, according to ESPN.

"Something happened," Alcantara told reporters. "I just tried to go inside and I hit him. I don't know why they think every time we hit Acuna, it's [on] purpose. We always try to pitch inside to him."

Alcantara said he was not bothered by Acuna's bat flip and added that words were not exchanged between the two as Acuna made his slow walk to first after the hit-by-pitch.

"My reaction wasn't good. It was unfortunate. I guarantee [Alcantara] wasn't trying to hit him. But if you're going to go in, you make sure you don't hit him. It comes to a point where if you keep dinging that kid, the middle of the plate is taken away. It's happening too much to [Acuna]," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after storming onto the field once Acuna was hit.

"I think it woke us up," Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "We obviously know what happened earlier in the year and even years prior with Ronnie. That definitely woke us up, and we took advantage of that momentum and got the win today."

Acuna finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in the matchup. Game 2 will go Wednesday afternoon from with Kyle Wright taking on Sixto Sanchez.