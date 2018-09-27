BARCELONA, Spain — Valladolid came from behind to beat 10-man Levante 2-1 on Thursday, its first win since former Brazil great Ronaldo's club takeover.

Promoted Valladolid hadn't won in the first five games of the Spanish top-flight season, despite only conceding five goals.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker, bought a 51 per cent stake in the club earlier this month.

Sergio Postigo scored on the rebound after his header was saved by goalkeeper Josep Masip to put Levante in front in the 47th minute.

The match swung in the hosts' favour after Enes Unai levelled with a header in the 50th minute.

Levante midfielder Nikola Vukcevic was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for elbowing a player in the head.

Defender Nacho Martinez completed the turnaround in the 56th minute when he volleyed in a corner from outside the penalty area.

Valladolid is 13th in the 20-team standings with six points, while Levante is 17th on four points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports