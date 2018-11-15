2h ago
Rondo breaks hand in Lakers' win over Blazers
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Trail Blazers 117, Lakers 126
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for an extended period of time.
Rondo broke his hand during the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, head coach Luke Walton said postgame. The veteran guard will be out at least a few weeks with the injury.
Spectrum SportsNet reporter Mike Trudell remarks that the injury likely occurred after Rondo hit his hand on the floor during a play in the fourth quarter.
The 12th-year man is averaging 8.5 points per game and 6.5 assists this season, which is his first with the Lakers.