Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Rondo broke his hand during the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, head coach Luke Walton said postgame. The veteran guard will be out at least a few weeks with the injury.

Spectrum SportsNet reporter Mike Trudell remarks that the injury likely occurred after Rondo hit his hand on the floor during a play in the fourth quarter.

We’ll get more details on this later; Walton just found out the results prior to his press conference. But he did note that Rondo hit his hand on the floor, presumably when he stole the ball from Nurkic in the 4th Q. Walton said he wasn’t sure and would have to check the tape. https://t.co/Ur2xgYRtsW — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 15, 2018

The 12th-year man is averaging 8.5 points per game and 6.5 assists this season, which is his first with the Lakers.