Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi says he will represent his hometown of Toronto in his rookie season on the circuit by choosing No. 6 as the race number for his Williams.

Latifi made the announcement Monday in a post on his website.

"The main reason is that 6 is so closely linked to Toronto," Latifi said. "It's where I'm from, where I was raised, and the city I'm proud to be representing."

Latifi goes on to explain why the number is associated with Toronto, from the music of rap star Drake through six being prominent in the city's two area codes (416, 647).

"For all these reasons the name has just stuck," continued Latifi, who was born in Montreal but moved with his family to Toronto at a young age. "Anyone who's from North America knows what 'The 6' is — especially if they listen to Drake."

Latifi also used the number in three of his four seasons on the Formula 2 circuit.

The number was last used by retired Williams and Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.