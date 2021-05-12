Rookie Kokkonen has first AHL goal, adds assist as Marlies edge Rocket

TORONTO — Mikko Kokkonen scored his first career American Hockey League goal and added an assist as the Toronto Marlies edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Gaudet and Pavel Gogolev also scored for the Marlies (12-16-2).

Yannick Veilleux and Lukas Vejdemo scored for the Rocket (23-7-3), who have already locked up top spot in the Canadian Division.

Joseph Woll stopped 36 shots for the Marlies, while Michael McNiven made 19 saves for the Rocket.

Kokkonen, who was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, has a goal and four assists in six games since joining the Marlies on a professional tryout contract last month.

He opened the scoring three minutes 50 seconds into the first period, but Veilleux tied the game win an unassisted short-handed goal six minutes later.

The Marlies opened up a 3-1 lead on power-play goals in the second period from Gaudet and Gogolev.

Vejdemo cut the lead to 3-2 with a goal at 17:49 of the third period.

