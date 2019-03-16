WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney had a hat trick and added an assist to help D.C. United beat nine-man Real Salt Lake 5-0 on Saturday night.

Rooney converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 34th minute. Marcelo Silva brought down Paul Arriola in the 18-yard box and the penalty was confirmed after video review. Rooney chipped a shot into the right corner in the 35th minute, and made it 3-0 in the 65th.

Lucas Rodriguez scored in the 76th and Ulises Segura capped the scoring in the 80th.

Bill Hamid had his third shutout in three games for D.C. United (2-0-1).

Real Salt Lake dropped to 1-1-1. Jefferson Savarino was shown red in first-half stoppage time for a high kick, and received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 67th minute.

GALAXY 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan dos Santos and Chris Pontius scored first-half goals and Los Angeles held on to beat Minnesota.

Dos Santos scored on a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 36th minute. Osvaldo Alonso conceded the penalty, taking down Uriel Antuna in the 18-yard box. Chris Pontius doubled the lead for the Galaxy (2-1-0) in the 41st minute, redirecting Rolf Feltscher's cross.

Minnesota United (2-1-0) pulled within one in the 75th minute when Jan Gregus fired home a right-footed shot from beyond the right side of the penalty area that beat goalkeeper David Bingham.

Sebastian Lletget made it 3-1 in the 81st. Angelo Rodríguez scored for Minnesota in the 87th.

SOUNDERS 4, FIRE 2

BRIDGEVIEW, IL. (AP) — Victor Rodriguez and Jordan Morris each had first-half goals and Seattle scored the opening three goals before holding off Chicago for its third straight victory to open the season.

Seattle is off to its best start since 2009, outscoring opponents 10-3.

Rodriguez opened the scoring in the eighth minute, tapping home Morris' cross inside the 6-yard box. Morris scored seven minutes later on a breakaway. Nicolas Lodeiro added a goal in the 49th with a penalty kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Raul Ruidiaz also scored for Seattle. Raheem Edwards and Fabian Herbers scored for Chicago (0-2-1).

RED BULLS 4, EARTHQUAKES 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Alex Muyl scored twice in the second half to help New York beat San Jose.

Muyl tied it for the Red Bulls (1-0-1) on a close-range shot in the 51st minute and made it 2-1 with a volley off a defensive deflection in the 71st minute. Bradley Wright-Phillips and Daniel Royer added goals.

Cristian Espinoza scored his first MLS goal for San Jose (0-3-0).

DYNAMO 3, WHITECAPS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodriguez scored twice, including the winner in the 73rd minute, in Houston's victory over Vancouver.

Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Dynamo (2-0-1) with a tap-in in the 15th minute.

Fredy Montero tied it at 1 for the Whitecaps (0-3-0) with a penalty kick in the 35th minute. Elis put the Dynamo back on top at 2-1, converting a penalty in the 42nd minute. Lass Bangoura pulled Vancouver even again in the 54th.

CREW 1, FC DALLAS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gaston Sauro scored in the 10th minute on a glancing header off Pedro Santos' corner kick to help Columbus beat FC Dallas.

Zack Steffen had his second straight. Columbus (2-0-1) topped FC Dallas (1-1-1) at home for just the second time since 2012.

IMPACT 3, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ignacio Piatti scored twice in Montreal's victory over Orlando City.

Oriji Okwonkwo also scored for the Impact (2-1-0). Dom Dwyer scored for Orlando City (0-1-2) in the 91st minute.