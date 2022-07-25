Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith will not be participating in training camp due to his current contract situation, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

From Inside Training Camp: #Bears star LB Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp due his contract situation. pic.twitter.com/dZyVQqjyiz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2022

Rapoport states that to his understanding, the Bears have not yet presented an offer that Smith would consider. Rapoport adds that until the Bears make Smith among the position's highest-paid players, Smith will continue to not participate.

The 25-year-old former University of Georgia Bulldog is coming off his best season in the NFL, recording 163 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception to earn his second Second-Team All-Pro nod.

In his four seasons with the Bears (2018-21), the former first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft has recorded 524 combined tackles and 14 sacks.

Smith's decision to hold out presents new Bears' general manager Ryan Poles with his first challenge at the helm.