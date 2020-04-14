Why the Masters matters even in this time of crisis

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy believes playing the Masters in November could be just what he needs to claim the Green Jacket for the first time in his career.

Speaking on Instagram Live Monday, McIlroy said that having the opportunity to improve his game at other majors could allow him to find his stride at Augusta.

"Two of the majors will have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup's already been played," he said, according to Reuters. "People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more."

McIlroy has won all three of golf's other majors, included two PGA Championship titles, but victory at the Masters has eluded him. The 30-year-old finished a career-best fourth in 2015 and has finished in the top 10 in each of the past five years.

"I always feel there's this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year. There's all this hype," McIlroy told LPGA star Michelle Wie in the Instagram chat. "It's going to be a different Masters this year. But personally, maybe selfishly, that's what I need to get the jacket."

McIlroy claimed the top spot in the world golf rankings in February from Brooks Koepka, moving atop the board for the first time since 2015.

The PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2019, McIlroy won four tournaments last season, including the Players Championship and the Tour Championship.