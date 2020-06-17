Rory not sweating latest Sunday swoon There may be no rhyme or reason for why the world’s top-ranked golfer often plays his worst rounds on Sunday, but the stats show there is a trend, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Last Sunday wasn’t fun-day for Rory McIlroy.

In the PGA Tour’s restart after a three-month pause, the world’s top-ranked golfer played three solid rounds and went to the final day three off the lead with a chance to win.

But instead of taking command, he instead went backwards. Again.

McIlroy posted a four-over 74 to drop into a tie for 32nd spot. It was the third time in his last four starts that he’d been over par in the final round. But as far as he’s concerned, it’s was just a bad start to his day that led to a bad round. It just happened to come on a Sunday but not because of any changes he’s made to his game plan or any strange thoughts in his head.

“I wouldn't say that Sundays this year have been disappointing,” he said in a press conference for this week’s RBC Heritage. “Maybe Bay Hill, I would say was disappointing, and obviously last week, but that was just more annoying, like I played crap.”

There may not be any rhyme or reason why his worst rounds often come on the final day, but the stats show there is a trend.

McIlroy’s scoring average by round shows just how troublesome Sunday’s have been. He is first in first-round scores, 19th in the second round, third in the third round but 79th in final-round average. Still, overall, he has the best scoring average on the PGA Tour with a mark of 68.437.

Prior to last week, he’d finished inside the top five in his previous seven starts.

“It's not like I've necessarily shot bad scores on Sundays,” he stated. “I got off to a couple of bad starts in some final groups, but I still was able to come back and shoot scores in the 60s. So, no, I'm not worried about anything.”

Indeed he has had some tremendous Sunday rounds, including last year’s RBC Canadian Open where he flirted with a score of 59 before posting a 61, giving him a seven-shot win. That was the lowest final round of his PGA Tour career.

But there are a few memorable Sunday swoons on his record as well. His most famous came in 2011 when he took a four-shot lead into the final round of the Masters only to stumble his way to an 80, finishing 10 strokes behind Charl Schwartzel.

Still, the reason the Sunday thing is a thing at all is because McIlroy continues to put himself in contention to win so often. His scores get noticed because he’s continually up near the top.

Should he win more often? Perhaps, but it’s never entirely in one player’s control.

“There's a lot of randomness to winning a golf tournament,” said McIlroy. “It's not just about –like there's other things that happen, and you looked at what happened on Sunday. There's so many guys in contention. Putts lip in. Putts lip out. Like, there's so much stuff that happens. You just have to go out there and focus on yourself and, again, try to shoot good scores.”

McIlroy also isn’t buying into the idea that he plays and thinks differently on Sunday. He comes out with the same game plan, tries just as hard and doesn’t look at the calendar. He also recalls the same talk about a different day of the week not too long ago.

“Geez, I remember going into the – like everyone kept asking me about Fridays six years ago in 2014 when I had bad Fridays,” he said. “Geez, a few Fridays in a row where I didn't play well. I don't think it's this thing.”

The four-time major winner will get another try this week at the Harbour Town Golf Links, a short, narrow track that he’s playing for the first time since 2009. He admitted his game needs some tightening up, but with four rounds of competition under his belt he now knows exactly where he stands.

“I played okay last week,” he stated. “It was a good gauge to see where I was at and what I needed to practice and what I needed to do going into the next few weeks.”

McIlroy will tee off Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET along with Rickie Fowler and defending champion C.T. Pan.