Former World No. 1 Rory McIlroy had a piece of advice for his younger peers on Wednesday, telling them to keep away from the Saudi-backed "super league" set to rival the PGA Tour.

“Look, I’ve lived it — for the top guys, all that money really isn’t going to change their life," the four-time major winner told Golf Digest ahead of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, CA. “I’m in a way better financial position than I was a decade ago and my life is no different. I still use the same three, four rooms in my house. I just don’t see the value in tarnishing a reputation for extra millions.”

McIlroy says the lack of support from the sport's top pros suggests that the venture is doomed to fail.

"Certainly, for the younger guys it just seems a massive risk," the Northern Irishman said. "I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career. I don't think that's what a rival golf league is really going to want, is it? They don't want some sort of league that's like a pre-Champions Tour. I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career. You look at the people that have already said no — [Jon] Rahm, number one in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself. Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."

This weekend's tournament will be the fifth time McIlroy has competed at the Genesis Invitational. Last year, McIlroy missed the cut for the first time. He's best finish at the tournament came in 2019 when he finished tied for fourth at 11-under.