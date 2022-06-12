TORONTO — Rory McIlroy has won back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens.

The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to hold on for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall.

Fans rushed the fairway at St. George's Golf and Country Club after McIlroy, Finau, and American Justin Thomas got on the 18th green.

Security guards and police officers had to restrain the crowd as McIlroy sank a four-foot putt for birdie to seal the win.

McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

The national men's golf championship was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., won the Rivermead Cup as the lowest scoring Canadian pro at the event.

He fired an 8-under 62 to finish at 12 under and take sixth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.