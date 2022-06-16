Rory McIlroy holds a share of the lead with most of the morning rounds complete after firing a 3-under 67 in the first round of the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Callum Tarren and David Lingmerth also shot a 3-under to sit atop the leaderboard with McIlroy.

The 2011 U.S. Open champion showed frustration on a pair holes near the end of his round, once slamming his club twice in the sand in frustration after going bunker to bunker on No. 5, and again, flinging his club across the fairway on No.9, when he sent his approach right of the flag.

He closed with a bogey on No. 9, his only of the day, while managing to save par on No. 5.

McIlroy is aiming to win his fifth major tournament, but first since the 2014 PGA Championship. He is coming off a victory at the Canadian Open last weekend.