CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins hadn't won consecutive games since April 12. Lance Lynn hadn't won one all season.

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in five runs, Lynn earned his first AL victory and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday night.

Rosario had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a two-run double in the fourth. Minnesota tagged Hector Santiago (0-1) for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. Chicago has lost six of seven.

Lynn (1-3) took advantage of the support, allowing two runs in six innings. He struck out seven without a walk and left his sixth start for the Twins with a 7.28 ERA.

The 30-year-old Lynn compiled a 72-47 record in his first six big league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He received little interest on the free-agent market before signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Twins a month into spring training.

"Feels like a monkey off my back, truthfully," Lynn said. "There's still some work to do, but the offence was great tonight, defence was great. It was a good win and I'm just happy to be out of the zero column in wins, that's for sure."

Handed a 3-0 lead before he threw a pitch, Lynn proceeded to give up four straight hits in the first inning but minimized the damage to one run. Lynn bent over and screamed after getting Daniel Palka to hit into an inning-ending 6-3 double play.

"Month-long frustration, finally let it out," Lynn said. "I needed it. I made a pitch and we turned two. Hopefully I can get myself going here and go on a little run."

Tim Anderson hit two solo home runs for the White Sox. His second career two-homer game gave him six this season.

Matt Magill allowed a run on two hits in two innings in relief of Lynn, and Phil Hughes recorded the final three outs.

Santiago allowed six hits and six walks before being replaced by Chris Volstad with one out in the fourth.

"Six bases on balls," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He didn't have command throughout the whole ballgame. We hoped he would settle down. Obviously, they jumped on us pretty early."

BAD BOUNCE, GOOD RESULT

Rosario fouled a fourth-inning curveball from Volstad straight down, and his teammates were clearly amused in the dugout when the ball bounced and hit him in an unfortunate spot near his groin. Three pitches later, he doubled home two runs.

"It hurt, it hurt," Rosario said. "They think it's funny, but it's not funny."

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox placed INF Yoan Moncada (left hamstring tightness) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled infielder Jose Rondon from Triple-A Charlotte. Renteria said an MRI came back clean and Moncada was placed on the DL as a precaution.

The Twins placed catcher Jason Castro (torn meniscus in right knee) on the 10-day DL and recalled catcher Bobby Wilson from Triple-A. The tear is small and manager Paul Molitor expressed optimism that Castro will be ready to return when he's eligible.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (right middle finger surgery) was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room for Wilson on the 40-man roster. Santana threw 30 pitches on the side on Friday.

White Sox: C Welington Castillo (lower abdominal pain) returned to the lineup after being held out the previous three games. ... RHP Miguel Gonzalez (rotator cuff inflammation) played long toss on Saturday. He has yet to throw off a mound since being placed on the DL retroactive to April 19.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.38 ERA) will carry of 1.96 road ERA into his matchup with righty James Shields (1-3, 5.35 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series. Shields is coming off his best outing of the season on May 1, allowing a run on two hits in six innings in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball