Report: Namajunas to defend title against Esparza in UFC 274 co-main event

Rose Namajunas will defend her strawweight title against former champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 274, according to a report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Namajunas returns to the Octagon for the first time since successfully defending her title against Zhang Weili at UFC 268 last November.

The 29-year-old became a two-time champion by originally defeating Zhang at UFC 261 last April.

Namajunas first claimed the belt with a win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November of 2017 and defended it once before losing it to Jéssica Andrade at UFC 237 in May of 2019.

The Milwaukee native holds an 11-4 overall MMA record.

Esparza enters the title fight on a five-bout winning streak and has not dropped a match since 2018.

The 34-year-old was the inaugural strawweight champion, capturing the belt with a victory over Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in December of 2014.

She lost the belt in her first defence against Jędrzejczyk at UFC 185.

The Torrance, California native is 18-6 in her MMA career.

UFC 274 will be headlined by the lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.