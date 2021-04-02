Injured Toronto Blue Jays pitchers Nate Pearson and Robbie Ray threw off a mound Friday morning and general manager Ross Atkins told reporters he was encouraged by their progress.

Both pitchers opened the season on the 10-day injured list, Pearson for a right adductor strain and Ray for a left elbow contusion. Atkins added that he's also been encouraged by the progress made by right-hander Thomas Hatch, who is on the shelf with an elbow impingement.

Meanwhile, Atkins said there is a "real chance" injured outfielder George Springer (Grade 2 oblique strain) returns from the IL on April 8 when he's eligible.

"We feel like it's best to have someone at 100 per cent strength and 100 per cent ready at this point in the season," he said.

Toronto opened the 2021 season with a 3-2 extra innings victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday. They will be back in action Saturday afternoon in the Bronx for game two.