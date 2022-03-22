The Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Ross Stripling have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $3.79 million deal for 2022, according to multiples reports.

The 32-year-old is in his second season with the Blue Jays after coming over in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the summer of 2020. Stripling appeared in 24 games for Toronto last season, 19 of them starts, and posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 101.1 innings.

He made his big-league debut with the Dodgers in April of 2016 and made the National League All-Star Team two seasons later, finishing the 2018 season with a 3.02 ERA in 122.0 innings.