The Toronto Blue Jays activated pitcher Ross Stripling for the 15-day injured list on Wednesday and optioned Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo.

Stripling will start when the Blue Jays wrap up a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles later on Wednesday.

Stripling, 32, has been sidelined since July 30 due to a right hip strain. In his last appearance, he allowed two runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings of work against the Detroit Tigers.

The righty has a 5-3 record this season with a 3.16 ERA over 23 games, 15 of which were starts.

Thornton has an 0-2 record with 4.30 ERA in 31 appearances so far in 2022.