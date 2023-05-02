Roster announced for CFC Prospect Game, May 26 on TSN

Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are set to bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the third edition of the CFC Prospect Game.

The showcase, featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects, is taking place at the Stadium at TD Place in Ottawa on Friday, May 26 at 11:15am et.

The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.

“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game," said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com in a statement. "The roster is improved from last year, which is saying a lot since five players from last year's game already have FBS NCAA offers."

"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity,'" said CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde. "It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next John Metchie III, Henoc Muamba, Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, Matthew Bergeron, Nathan Rourke, or Kurtis Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are.

"This game is always a highlight on my football calendar."

The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at The Stadium at TD Place in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to the NCAA. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on this fall.

Last year’s game, a victory by Team (Davis) Sanchez, included Defensive MVP Antoine DesLauriers (offers Ole Miss, Maryland), Raphael Dunn (Michigan State, Wisconsin, Illinois), Nathan Pahanich (Rutgers), Everett Small (Eastern Michigan, Miami Ohio), Joshua Schuetzmann (UMass, Old Dominion).

This year’s game will also feature a halftime exhibition of high school girls tackle football teams from Ontario.

Team Dunigan No. First Last POS 2022 School Hometown Prov 1 London Parent DB St. Peter Ottawa ON 2 Shekai Mills-Knight RB North Shore Montreal QC 3 Zidain Allen RB LaSalle Sudbury ON 4 Sadraque Mambuco Zinga DB Dalbe Viau Montreal QC 5 Rayann Payep LB Séminaire Saint-François Québec QC 6 Rohan Aulakh QB Centennial Coquitlam BC 7 Nicholas Penuvchev QB Canisius Toronto ON 8 Adam Dahoy TE Sturgeon Composite Sturgeon County AB 9 Hayden Craig K/P Howard S. Billings Chateaguay QC 10 Asun-brai Ducharme LB Dakota Collegiate Winnipeg MB 11 Lucas Weir WR Clarkson Oakville ON 12 Antoine Goupil WR College Charles-Lemoyne Boucherville QC 13 Kingston Freedman WR Catholic Central Lethbridge AB 15 Heaven Moke WR Notre Dame Ottawa ON 16 Peter Cartwright WR Holy Trinity Oakville ON 18 Oliver Sankar K/P Stephen Lewis Maple ON 20 Anthony Backer DB St. Joseph Scollard Hall North Bay ON 21 Kyle Osei LB/DB Faith Christian Academy Montreal QC 22 Karifa Magath Camara DB Royal Imperial Saint-Jérôme Qc 24 Nijita Sinkala DB St. Paul’s Winnipeg MB 28 Max Depatie LB/DB Selwyn House Montreal QC 44 Jaxon Allan LB Lord Tweedsmuir Surrey BC 50 Ryan Sommer DT Horton Port Williams NS 52 Rodain Smith DE Dalbé-Viau Montreal QC 53 Trenton Garden DT St Jean De Brebeuf Hamilton ON 54 Alex Fletcher OT Saint James Ottawa ON 55 Zachary Belgiorno OG Polyvalente Armand-Corbeil Terrebonne QC 56 Jayden Arenas-Michel DE Dalbe-Viau Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac QC 59 Andrew Johnson OT Citadel Halifax NS 67 Ansley Armand OG Dalbé-Viau Montreal QC 68 Riley Michaud OC Pierrefonds Pierrefonds QC 69 Jett Hudson OT St. Joseph Nepean ON 77 Devon Holly OG Jean Grou Montreal QC 78 Benjamin Hassett OG Belmont Sooke BC 88 Logan Walton WR Woodlawn Dartmouth NS 90 Vaughn Pyne DE Ecole McTavish Fort McMurray AB 99 Eddy Polom DT Curé Antoine Labelle Montreal QC