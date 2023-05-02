Roster announced for CFC Prospect Game, May 26 on TSN
Canadafootballchat.com (CFC) and TSN are set to bring the top high school football talent in Canada to the national stage for the third edition of the CFC Prospect Game.
The showcase, featuring the top 70 Canadian high school prospects, is taking place at the Stadium at TD Place in Ottawa on Friday, May 26 at 11:15am et.
The selection process included a cross-country tour visiting ten cities featuring a professional combine setting including 40 yard dash, shuttle, vertical and broad jump events.
“We are excited to watch these players compete in this year’s game," said Lee Barette, President of CanadaFootballChat.com in a statement. "The roster is improved from last year, which is saying a lot since five players from last year's game already have FBS NCAA offers."
"The CFC Prospect Game is all about 'opportunity,'" said CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde. "It's an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country, and it's an opportunity for Canadian football fans to get a look at the next John Metchie III, Henoc Muamba, Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, Matthew Bergeron, Nathan Rourke, or Kurtis Rourke before the rest of the world gets to know who they are.
"This game is always a highlight on my football calendar."
The inaugural CFC Prospect Game on TSN took place at The Stadium at TD Place in 2019 featuring 73 of the top Canadian football prospects, including 13 who went on to the NCAA. The first edition featured CFL legends Henry Burris and Matt Dunigan as head coaches, with Team Burris prevailing in a fantastic display of Canadian talent with a come from behind 41-24 victory. OT Albert Reese IV, who is with Mississippi State and QB Callum Wither, who is with Ohio, are two alumni to keep an eye on this fall.
Last year’s game, a victory by Team (Davis) Sanchez, included Defensive MVP Antoine DesLauriers (offers Ole Miss, Maryland), Raphael Dunn (Michigan State, Wisconsin, Illinois), Nathan Pahanich (Rutgers), Everett Small (Eastern Michigan, Miami Ohio), Joshua Schuetzmann (UMass, Old Dominion).
This year’s game will also feature a halftime exhibition of high school girls tackle football teams from Ontario.
Team Dunigan
|No.
|First
|Last
|POS
|2022 School
|Hometown
|Prov
|1
|London
|Parent
|DB
|St. Peter
|Ottawa
|ON
|2
|Shekai
|Mills-Knight
|RB
|North Shore
|Montreal
|QC
|3
|Zidain
|Allen
|RB
|LaSalle
|Sudbury
|ON
|4
|Sadraque Mambuco
|Zinga
|DB
|Dalbe Viau
|Montreal
|QC
|5
|Rayann
|Payep
|LB
|Séminaire Saint-François
|Québec
|QC
|6
|Rohan
|Aulakh
|QB
|Centennial
|Coquitlam
|BC
|7
|Nicholas
|Penuvchev
|QB
|Canisius
|Toronto
|ON
|8
|Adam
|Dahoy
|TE
|Sturgeon Composite
|Sturgeon County
|AB
|9
|Hayden
|Craig
|K/P
|Howard S. Billings
|Chateaguay
|QC
|10
|Asun-brai
|Ducharme
|LB
|Dakota Collegiate
|Winnipeg
|MB
|11
|Lucas
|Weir
|WR
|Clarkson
|Oakville
|ON
|12
|Antoine
|Goupil
|WR
|College Charles-Lemoyne
|Boucherville
|QC
|13
|Kingston
|Freedman
|WR
|Catholic Central
|Lethbridge
|AB
|15
|Heaven
|Moke
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Ottawa
|ON
|16
|Peter
|Cartwright
|WR
|Holy Trinity
|Oakville
|ON
|18
|Oliver
|Sankar
|K/P
|Stephen Lewis
|Maple
|ON
|20
|Anthony
|Backer
|DB
|St. Joseph Scollard Hall
|North Bay
|ON
|21
|Kyle
|Osei
|LB/DB
|Faith Christian Academy
|Montreal
|QC
|22
|Karifa Magath
|Camara
|DB
|Royal Imperial
|Saint-Jérôme
|Qc
|24
|Nijita
|Sinkala
|DB
|St. Paul’s
|Winnipeg
|MB
|28
|Max
|Depatie
|LB/DB
|Selwyn House
|Montreal
|QC
|44
|Jaxon
|Allan
|LB
|Lord Tweedsmuir
|Surrey
|BC
|50
|Ryan
|Sommer
|DT
|Horton
|Port Williams
|NS
|52
|Rodain
|Smith
|DE
|Dalbé-Viau
|Montreal
|QC
|53
|Trenton
|Garden
|DT
|St Jean De Brebeuf
|Hamilton
|ON
|54
|Alex
|Fletcher
|OT
|Saint James
|Ottawa
|ON
|55
|Zachary
|Belgiorno
|OG
|Polyvalente Armand-Corbeil
|Terrebonne
|QC
|56
|Jayden
|Arenas-Michel
|DE
|Dalbe-Viau
|Vaudreuil-Sur-Le-Lac
|QC
|59
|Andrew
|Johnson
|OT
|Citadel
|Halifax
|NS
|67
|Ansley
|Armand
|OG
|Dalbé-Viau
|Montreal
|QC
|68
|Riley
|Michaud
|OC
|Pierrefonds
|Pierrefonds
|QC
|69
|Jett
|Hudson
|OT
|St. Joseph
|Nepean
|ON
|77
|Devon
|Holly
|OG
|Jean Grou
|Montreal
|QC
|78
|Benjamin
|Hassett
|OG
|Belmont
|Sooke
|BC
|88
|Logan
|Walton
|WR
|Woodlawn
|Dartmouth
|NS
|90
|Vaughn
|Pyne
|DE
|Ecole McTavish
|Fort McMurray
|AB
|99
|Eddy
|Polom
|DT
|Curé Antoine Labelle
|Montreal
|QC
Team Sanchez
|No.
|First
|Last
|POS
|2022 School
|Hometown
|Prov
|1
|Johnny
|Skoulakis
|QB
|Collège Notre-Dame
|Blainville
|QC
|2
|Hugo
|Djeumeni
|RB
|St.Matthew
|Ottawa
|ON
|3
|Riley
|Ashley
|LB
|G.W. Graham
|Chilliwack
|BC
|4
|Simon
|Thompson
|LB
|La Salle
|Kingston
|ON
|5
|Ira
|Hozack
|K/P
|Medicine Hat
|Medicine Hat
|AB
|7
|Trey
|Montour
|WR
|Bishop Tonnos
|Ancaster
|ON
|8
|William
|Russell
|QB
|Ancaster
|Ancaster
|ON
|9
|Beynon
|Mckeen
|K/P
|West Vancouver
|Britannia Beach
|BC
|10
|Nate
|Carter
|WR
|St. Mary's
|Batchewana First Nation
|ON
|13
|Marc
|Pierre
|WR
|St. Peter
|Ottawa
|ON
|17
|Bishop
|Adeniyi
|WR
|Harry Ainlay
|Edmonton
|AB
|20
|Michael
|Roman
|DB
|Longfields Davidson
|Ottawa
|ON
|21
|Solomon
|Alphonsus
|DB
|St. Peter
|Ottawa
|ON
|22
|Liam
|Platt
|LB/DB
|Miller Comprehensive
|Regina
|SK
|24
|Brady
|Fay
|LB/DB
|Vincent Massey
|Winnipeg
|MB
|25
|Filip
|Shabanov
|LB/DB
|Ernest Manning
|Calgary
|AB
|26
|Ethan
|Dahl
|RB
|Argyle
|North Vancouver
|BC
|27
|Axel
|Ngalula
|DB
|Collège Laval
|Laval
|QC
|28
|Quentin
|Harris
|DB
|Confederation
|Hanmer
|ON
|32
|Joel
|Nyandoro
|LB
|Rosemont
|Montreal
|QC
|44
|Owen
|Lock
|DE
|Huron Heights
|Bradford
|ON
|52
|Simon
|Doncaster
|OL
|Brockville
|Brockville
|ON
|54
|Sebastian
|Gorrie
|DE
|St. Thomas More
|Maple Ridge
|BC
|56
|Sepp
|Friesen
|C
|Dakota
|Winnipeg
|MB
|56
|Mael
|Rodney
|OL
|Armand Corbeil
|Terrebonne
|QC
|58
|Etison
|Pholo
|DE
|St.Joseph
|Ottawa
|ON
|63
|Aidan
|Johnson
|OG
|St. Andrews
|Ottawa
|ON
|64
|Sidney
|Rouleau
|OT
|Capital City Academy
|Gatineau
|QC
|65
|Brody
|Munro
|OT
|G.W. Graham
|Chilliwack
|BC
|67
|Charles-Emile
|Binet
|OG
|Academie St. Louis
|Quebec
|QB
|83
|Dante
|Law
|WR
|Kingston
|Kingston
|ON
|84
|Amar
|Leonard
|WR
|La Salle
|Kingston
|ON
|88
|Damian
|Cislo
|TE
|Bishop Reding
|Milton
|ON
|90
|Dean
|Veeren
|DT
|Sullivan Heights
|Surrey
|BC
|92
|Carson
|Hartmann
|DT
|Salisbury Composite
|Sherwood Park
|AB
|98
|Joshua
|Guevara
|DT
|Holy Cross
|Delta
|BC
|99
|Kayden
|Roop
|DT
|Huron Heights
|Mount Albert
|ON