Roughriders add 2018 first-rounder Shepley to practice roster
TSN.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have added first-round selection from the 2018 CFL Draft, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to their practice roster.
Shepley signed with the NFL's New York Jets and spent training camp with the team before getting released.
Shepley played his university football at British Columbia.
The Roughriders also added national offensive lineman Emmanuel Adusei to their practice roster and released national defensive back Tristan Doughlin and national fullback Oumar Toure from their practice roster.