Wide receiver Kenny Shaw has been added to practice roster of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team announced on Wednesday.

Shaw, 26, has not appeared in any games this season, after being released by the Ottawa Redblacks in April. He posted just 66 yards receiving and six receptions with Ottawa in 2017.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Shaw broke into the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts after signing with the club in 2015. He compiled a 1000-yard receiving campaign with Toronto in 2016.

Over the course previous three seasons, Shaw has totaled 1070 yards and five touchdowns on 83 career receptions.