The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday quarterback Zach Collaros has been cleared to play and will start Sunday's Western Semi-Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Collaros suffered a head injury in the team's regular season finale against the BC Lions on October 27.

The Roughriders released their depth chart for the Western Semi-Final earlier Saturday, with Collaros listed atop the quarterbacks.

He was followed by Brandon Bridge, David Watford, and the recently signed Drew Tate.