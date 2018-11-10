Could Collaros' status for Sunday be in real jeopardy?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday quarterback Zach Collaros has been cleared to play and will start Sunday's Western Semi-Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

1️⃣ For the first time since 1975, we'll go to battle in the #GCPlayoffs with the Blue and Gold from Regina tomorrow afternoon.



2️⃣ Zach Collaros has been cleared to play, making his 15th start of the season.



WSF PREVIEW » https://t.co/OWTO9jsAaS pic.twitter.com/Sne2Nt0dtY — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) November 10, 2018

Collaros suffered a head injury in the team's regular season finale against the BC Lions on October 27.

The Roughriders released their depth chart for the Western Semi-Final earlier Saturday, with Collaros listed atop the quarterbacks.

He was followed by Brandon Bridge, David Watford, and the recently signed Drew Tate.