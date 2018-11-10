4h ago
Roughriders announce Collaros will start Western Semi-Final
TSN.ca Staff
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Saturday quarterback Zach Collaros has been cleared to play and will start Sunday's Western Semi-Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Collaros suffered a head injury in the team's regular season finale against the BC Lions on October 27.
The Roughriders released their depth chart for the Western Semi-Final earlier Saturday, with Collaros listed atop the quarterbacks.
He was followed by Brandon Bridge, David Watford, and the recently signed Drew Tate.