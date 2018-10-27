Mason crashes in for Riders' first touchdown

REGINA — Brandon Bridge replaced Zach Collaros at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders mid-way through the second quarter of their game with the B.C. Lions on Saturday night.

Collaros was on the receiving end of a hard hit from B.C.'s Odell Willis late in the first quarter.

Team staff took Collaros to Saskatchewan's locker-room after the hit and Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said he won't return to the game, adding it was for precautionary reasons.

Collaros was 5-for-8 passing for 52 yards and the Roughriders led 13-1 when Bridge entered the game.

Earlier in the quarter running back Tre Mason left the game with an apparent lower-body injury.

Mason was seen limping on the sideline and walking into the locker room.