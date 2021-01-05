The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday that the team has signed quarterback Cody Fajardo to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Fajardo had a breakout season with the Riders in 2019, as he was named a CFL All-Star and West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

The 28-year-old led the CFL with 4,302 passing yards while throwing 18 touchdowns, with 611 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. With Fajardo under centre, the team put up a 13-5 season and was first place in the West Division.

Prior to coming to the Roughriders, Fajardo spent one season with the B.C. Lions and two with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 2017.

The California native attended the University of Nevada where he played 45 collegiate games completing 878 of 1,348 pass attempts for 9,659 yards and 57 touchdowns while adding 636 carries for 3,482 yards and 44 touchdowns. He became the second player in FBS history to reach 9,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing, joining Nevada alumni Colin Kaepernick.