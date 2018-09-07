Moore puts his stamp all over Labour Day Classic for Riders

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said the team will place kick returner Christion Jones on the six-game injured list.

Jones wouldn't say what the injury was, but said the move was a precautionary one for an old injury that is currently bothering the 25-year-old.

Jones leads the league in punt return yards with 605 and is second in kick return yards with 759. He also has one punt return touchdown.

Head coach Jones said receivers Marcus Thigpen and Kyran Moore will take over return duties while Jones is out.

In other roster news, Jones said defensive back Jovon Johnson will likely return for the team's meeting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl Saturday after sitting out last game.