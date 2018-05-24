The Saskatchewan Roughriders released on Sunday former starting running back Cameron Marshall, who still hadn't recovered from the knee injury he suffered last season.

The 26-year-old Marshall played in 10 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing with 101 carries for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Marshall played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and has 244 carries for 1,172 yards, and seven touchdowns in 29 career CFL games.