The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international defensive back Crezdon Butler to a one-year extension, the team announced on Friday.

The contract keeps Butler with the team through the 2019 season.

The Clemson product signed with the Riders in June 2017 and spending seven season in the NFL with eight different team including the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season Butler started 15 games withe Roughriders and had 39 defensive tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.