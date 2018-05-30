Manziel looking to 'have some fun' Friday against Argos

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international running back Tre Mason, the team announced Wednesday.

Mason spent two seasons in the NFL with the then St. Louis Rams, totaling 765 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2014. Mason followed that up with 207 yards on the ground the year after before being released by the Rams in 2017.

The 24-year-old was a third-round pick (No. 75 overall) in 2014 out of Auburn.

The Roughriders finished last season at 10-8 to place fourth in the West Division.