1h ago
Royals' Moustakas leaves after being hit by pitch
The Canadian Press
BOSTON — Royals slugger Mike Moustakas has left Kansas City's game against the Boston Red Sox after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning.
The team says X-rays were negative and Moustakas has a bruised right forearm. He was plunked by Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez.
Moustakas is the Royals' regular third baseman. In a late lineup switch, he started at designated hitter Monday night, with Cheslor Cuthbert playing third.
Abraham Almonte pinch-hit for Moustakas in the top of the second inning.
Moustakas began the night batting .302 with eight homers and 19 RBIs.
___
