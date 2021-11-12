NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, forward Joe Ingles and guard Donovan Mitchell and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner were fined Friday by the NBA for their roles in an altercation Thursday night.

Gobert was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation with 4:01 left in the Pacers' 111-100 victory in Salt Lake City. Turner was fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation by shoving Gobert.

Ingles was fined $30,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, and Mitchell was docked $20,000 for escalating an altercation by verbally taunting an opponent.

Turner shoved Gobert, planting his shoulder in his back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the basket across from the Pacers bench.

Also Friday, the NBA fined Toronto guard Fred VanVleet $15,000 for making an obscene gesture late in the Raptors’ 115-109 victory in Philadelphia on Thursday night.