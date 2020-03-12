37m ago
Gobert's teammate Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19
Utah Jazz starter Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes the morning after Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season shortly after.
TSN.ca Staff
Wojnarowski adds that Jazz players privately say that Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.
The Athletic's Shams Charania says that Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night and that remaining tests came back negative.
