Utah Jazz starter Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The news comes the morning after Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA suspended its season shortly after.

Wojnarowski adds that Jazz players privately say that Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The Athletic's Shams Charania says that Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night and that remaining tests came back negative.

More to come.