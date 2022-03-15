Sandro Fiorino is out as head coach of the Canadian women's rugby team, replaced by assistant coach Kevin Rouet.

The move comes less than seven months before Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world, is scheduled to begin play at the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Fiorino, whom Rugby Canada described as a "valued" employee, will leave at the end of the month after 11 years with the organization, including four in charge of the women's 15s team.

"This departure aligns with the conclusion of the season for the Rugby Canada Development Academy in Ontario where he serves as lead, which Rugby Canada has made the difficult decision to discontinue following a reduction in funding," Rugby Canada said in a statement Tuesday.

Rugby Canada says it will continue to operate both the centralized sevens program and the Maple Leaf Academy program in Langford to help develop women's talent.

Fiorino was named interim women's coach in November 2017 when Francois Ratier left to become head coach of Rugby Canada’s national 15s academy.

Fiorino's job was made permanent in May 2018. He retained his head coaching responsibilities with the Canada Sevens Academy, charged with identifying and nurturing next-generation talent.

Fiorino had also served as assistant coach with the women’s sevens squad, helping then-head coach John Tait and the team win a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also served as head coach of the women’s under-20 side.

Rouet spent the last four years as an assistant coach under Fiorino. He also serves as head coach of the Laval University women's team, leading it to the U-Sports Championship in 2019 and bronze medal in 2021. He has also coached Rugby Quebec’s provincial women’s program and served as an assistant coach at Stade Bordelais, a French pro club.

Rouet's contract takes him through the Rugby World Cup, originally scheduled for last year but delayed until this October due to the pandemic.

“We have the quality to achieve a podium finish at the Rugby World Cup and that will be our primary aim as our preparations continue over the coming months,” Rouet said in a statement.

“Rugby is growing in popularity across Canada, especially among young women and girls,” he added. “This program is a beacon of inspiration to that next generation of players and we know a strong performance in New Zealand will encourage more Canadians to try our great sport.”

Rugby Canada said Rouet will be assisted by regional coaches for upcoming training camps before finalizing his staff in early April.

The Canadian women are expected to play to six test matches prior to departure for the Rugby World Cup with opponents and venues to be announced later.

Canada opens play at the World Cup on Oct. 9 against Japan in Whangarei.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022