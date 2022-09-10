SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3).

Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Austin (15-9-6) plays Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.