TORONTO — Running back A.J. Ouellette was among five Toronto Argonauts recognized Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted on a weekly basis as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Ouellette, who received the top grade among running backs at 81.1, ran for 84 yards and three TDs on 18 carries in Toronto's 43-31 road win over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday night.

Other Argos to be honoured were defensive back Royce Metchie (a top grade of 92.5), linebacker Adarius Pickett (82.0) and defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix (84.3). Toronto's offensive line was also ranked as the best unit, with Dylan Giffen (83.5) earning the top grade.

Montreal's Cody Fajardo was the top-ranked quarterback (90.3). Fajardo was 19-of-25 passing for 292 yards and two TDs in the Alouettes' 38-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Teammate Kaion Julien Grant (six catches, 94 yards) was graded as the top receiver (75.4).

Kicker Rene Paredes and special-teams player Charlie Moore were the highest-graded players in their categories at 84.7 and 90.7, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.