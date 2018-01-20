Excited with recent moves, Jays looking to improve on last year

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis hasn't started running yet in his return from a knee injury that cost him more than 100 games last season, but ramping that up is his next step in rehab.

Devon Travis feels he’ll be ready to go for spring training, but he still hasn’t started running yet. Ramping that up is his next step. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 20, 2018

Travis feels he will be ready to go for spring training, according to TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell, and will start running as his next step towards that goal.

The Blue Jays are hoping for a full season from Travis in the middle of their infield, but are preparing for the case he misses time with injury, adding infielders Yangervis Solarte and Aledmys Diaz in the off-season.

Travis batted .259 with five home runs and 24 RBIS in 50 games last season. For his career, the 26-year-old has batted .292 with 24 home runs and 109 RBIs.