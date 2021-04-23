OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games.

It was just the kind of night he routinely had during his 11 seasons with the Thunder. He was league MVP in 2017 and was a two-time scoring champion and perennial All-Star in Oklahoma City before the team traded him two seasons ago.

Westbrook has 174 triple-doubles in his career and is closing in on Oscar Robertson’s career record of 181. He has 28 triple-doubles this season.

Bradley Beal added 33 points for the Wizards. He entered the night just behind Golden State's Stephen Curry for the league scoring lead.

Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon each scored 20 points and Isaiah Roby and Lu Dort each added 18 for Oklahoma City, which lost its 13th straight — one short of the Thunder record.

Washington led 70-68 at halftime behind Westbrook's 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds. He made 8 of 12 shots before the break.

The Wizards opened the second half on a 10-2 run. Westbrook collected his 10th assist on a pass to Beal for a 3-pointer that put the Wizards up 85-71.

Oklahoma City rallied late in the third quarter and trailed 96-90. But Davis Bertans made a 3-pointer and Dort was called for a technical. Bertans made the free throw to give the Wizards a 10-point lead at the end of the quarter.

Bazley made a 3-pointer to cut Washington's lead to eight before Washington pulled away. Westbrook clinched his triple-double on a rebound in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Forward Rui Hachimura sat out with knee soreness. ... Forward Chandler Hutchison hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the first quarter to give the Wizards a 36-35 lead. ... Bertans was called for a technical foul in the second quarter. Westbrook was issued one in the fourth.

Thunder: Moses Brown was issued a technical foul in the second quarter. ... Made 16 of 18 free throws in the first half and 21 of 25 overall.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Thunder: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

