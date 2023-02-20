Westbrook to sign with Clippers after finalizing buyout with Jazz

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz acquired the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-way trade that also included the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 8 that saw D'Angelo Russell return to the Lakers and Mike Conley head to Minneapolis.

Westbrook had been used almost exclusively off the bench this season. In 52 games with the Lakers, the 34-year-old averaged 15.9 points on .417 shooting, 7.5 assists and 6.2 boards over 28.7 minutes a night.

Prior to joining the Lakers last season, Westbrook spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.