HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and the Seattle Seahawks won consecutive games for the first time this season with a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans Sunday.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular0season win a week after the Seahawks (5-8) beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers. Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of ‘Seahawks, Seahawks,’ echoed through the stadium throughout the game.

Wilson threw a 55-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett in the second quarter and his 1-yard pass to Gerald Everett and 2-point conversion to Lockett made it 27-13 with about 7 1/2 minutes left.

Lockett had 142 yards receiving to give him 1,023 yards this season. He joins Hall of Famer Steve Largent as the only players in franchise history to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons.

Rashaad Penny ran for a career-high 137 yards with two touchdowns. He scored Seattle’s first touchdown on a 32-yard run in the first quarter and his 47-yard scamper extended the lead to 33-13.

Rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after the Texans (2-11) were shut out 31-0 by the Colts last week. He looked great early, completing his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record.

But he struggled after that, completing 19 of 35 passes to fall to 0-7 as a starter as the Texans were shut out in the second half.

Mills put the Texans up early when he found rookie Brevin Jordan on a 5-yard touchdown pass on the first drive.

The Seahawks were down 7-3 when Penny's first touchdown gave them the lead. Justin Reid was in position to tackle him, but Penny stiff-armed him and dashed to the end zone.

Houston tied it with a field goal midway through the second quarter, and there was less than a minute left in the second quarter when Wilson threw his strike to Lockett. Jason Myers' extra point was no good to leave Seattle up 16-10.

Lockett landed face down on the turf after his score and remained there for a few seconds acting like he was swimming to celebrate.

The Texans cut the lead to three at halftime when Kaʻimi Fairbairn set a franchise record with a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

INJURIES

Seahawks: DT Bryan Mone injured his knee in the second quarter and didn’t return. ... CB Gavin Heslop was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury late in the fourth quarter.

Texans: WR Davion Davis injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return. ... LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was carted off with a knee injury early in the third quarter. ... Reid left in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. ... RB Rex Burkhead left in the third quarter with a groin injury. ... DB Desmond King left in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

UP NEXT

Texans: visit Jacksonville next Sunday.

Seahawks: visit the Rams next Sunday.

___

