Russia knocks off Switzerland to advance to semis

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Dmitri Voronkov scored two goals as Russia beat Switzerland 3-1 in quarterfinal action on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.

Russia needs one more win to capture its ninth medal in the past 10 world juniors. The Russians haven't won gold since 2011.

Competing in a tight Group B, Russia needed a win over Germany in the preliminary-round finale to avoid a trip to the relegation round. The Russians crushed the Germans 6-1 and maintained their momentum against the Swiss, who finished fourth last year after upsetting Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Russia outshot Switzerland 36-15.

Alexander Khovanov also scored for Russia, while Gaetan Jobin had the lone Swiss goal.

CANADA 6 SLOVAKIA 1

OSTRAVA — Captain Barrett Hayton had two goals and an assist as Canada breezed through the quarterfinals after being eliminated last year at the same stage by Finland.

Alexis Lafreniere, in his return from injury, Connor McMichael, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Liam Foudy also scored for Canada.

Oliver Okuliar replied for Slovakia.

Canada lost top-line forward Nolan Foote when he received a five-minute major and game misconduct for a check to the head on Slovakia's Kristian Kovacik in the first period.

The United States met Finland and the Czech Republic squared off with Sweden in the other quarterfinals later Thursday.

RELEGATION ROUND

OSTRAVA — Germany took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three relegation series with a 4-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Hendrick Hane stopped 23 shots for the shutout.

Lukas Reichel, Louis Brune, John Peterka and Dominik Bokk scored for Germany.

Game 2 is Saturday.

The winner will play in next year's world juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., along with the eight 2020 quarterfinalists and Austria, which won the promotion tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2020.