Rublev makes statement, signing camera with "no war please" after win in Dubai

Athletes and teams around the world are reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Follow the latest from the sports world with TSN.ca's live blog.

Rublev Calls for Peace

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Rublev is currently ranked seventh in the world. The Moscow-born 24-year-old defeated Hubert Hurkacz in three sets on Friday.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

New world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev praised Rublev and his Ukrainian doubles partner Denys Molchanov on Thursday for their win last week at the Marseille Open.

“This was amazing, because people need to stay together,” Medvedev said of the pair.

Medvedev, who will officially become the world No. 1 on Monday, also called for peace after his win over Yoshihito Nishioka Thursday in Acapulco.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” Medvedev said. “By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I’ve been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. ... I’m all for peace.”

“In these moments, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important," he added. "It was not easy to play and I'm happy that I managed to win the match, but it was bit of a roller-coaster day for me.”



WCF to move European Championships from Russia

(AP) - The World Curling Federation has removed the 2022 European Curling Championships from the Russian city of Perm in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The WCF said in a release Friday that the decision was made after an emergency meeting of the World Curling Federation board.

The organization said a new host city for the event scheduled for Nov. 19-26 will be named at a later date.

Read more on that story here.





IOC Calls for Cancellations in Russia, Belarus

(AP) - The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries' flags and national anthems.

The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia.

Read more on this story here.

Jokerit Withdraws from KHL Playoffs

Jokerit Helsinki confirmed Friday the team will not take part in the KHL playoffs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Jokerit was scheduled to open their playoffs against Spartak Moscow on March 1 in Finland.

Jokerit will not participate in this year’s playoffs. Team’s season has thus come to an end.#Jokerit #KHL — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) February 25, 2022

"My position on the end of the season was clear right on Thursday morning," team owner and general manager Jari Kurri said in a statement, per Google Translate. "However, in accordance with KHL policies, I had to have discussions with the league. That is why we are unfortunately only able to report this now."

"The world is going through really difficult times right now. All our thoughts are with the people suffering from the situation. We hope that a peaceful solution to the situation can be found soon."

Read more here.



Haas Drops Sponsor, Mazepin's Future Unclear

(AP) - American-owned F1 team Haas carried on racing without the sponsorship of Russian company Uralkali on its car Friday and said it hasn't yet decided whether Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race this year.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said the 22-year-old driver, who did not attend media duties Thursday and Friday, has no guarantees.

“There are no guarantees anywhere. There are governments (involved) and I have no idea what is coming from that side,” Steiner said. “He puts a tough face on it. For sure it bothers him because it’s his own country.”

Read more on that story here.