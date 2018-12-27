The Pittsburgh Penguins are 8-4 this month and won three straight games ahead of the holiday break, but general manager Jim Rutherford believes shaking up the lines could benefit the team.

Despite the team's success in December, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel have slumped from their success earlier this season and are a combined minus-13 this month on the team's second line.

Rutherford believes that the team as its best when the two are playing on different lines, though the lineup remains in the domain of coach Mike Sullivan.

“Look at what we did when we were at our best in the Stanley Cup runs,” Rutherford told The Athletic. “It’s easy. I think we’re better that way. Sure, they have chemistry at times. But when they’re both struggling offensively, they struggle in the defensive zone, too. It’s up to the coaches, but we think we have been at our best when we spread it out.”

Rumours surrounded Kessel's future in Pittsburgh this past off-season due to a reported rift with Sullivan over not playing with Malkin. Rutherford, who said the rift was "overblown" back in June, said it's only natural players would want to play with star centres.

“Yeah,” Rutherford said. “Well, I’m sure there are lots of players who would like playing with Geno. I understand that. Who wouldn’t want to play with him or (Sidney Crosby)? But this is a coach’s decision. He makes the decision that’s best for the team, not for individuals. The fact is, when we’ve spread Phil and Geno out, we’ve been at our best.”

Kessel has four goals and nine points in 12 games this month. He remains just ahead of a point-per-game pace with 14 goals and 37 points in 36 games this season and Rutherford said he's not concerned with his production.

“Not really,” he said. “He’s a great player. I don’t see any red flags. It’s just that, when those two are on the ice together, and they’re both pushing so hard to score, other factors in their game sometimes aren’t so good. But they’re both great players, and I believe they’ll figure it out. I just think it might be better for our team to spread them out.”

As for Malkin, the 32-year-old has two goals and seven points in 12 games this month and carries a minus-9 rating. He has 11 goals and 37 points - tied with Kessel for second on the team - in 36 games this season.

The Penguins, who sit third in the Metropolitan Division at 18-12-6, return from their holiday break on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.